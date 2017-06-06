Uber Fired 20 People In A Harassment Investigation

After a former employee made a viral allegation about sexual harassment at the ride-hail giant, the company launched an internal investigation into workplace behavior.

Uber told employees at an all-hands meeting on Tuesday that it has fired 20 people and investigated at least 200 claims of discrimination and harassment, among other issues, in an internal investigation into its workplace culture.



The information was shared by Uber's chief human resources officer, Liane Hornsey; CEO Travis Kalanick was not present at the meeting and is spending time with family following the death of his mother in a boating accident.

In the meeting, the company did not name the employees who were fired. An Uber spokesperson told BuzzFeed News the 215 reported claims included issues related to discrimination, sexual harassment, unprofessional behavior, bullying, harassment, retaliation, and physical security. The claims came from employees worldwide, but the majority were raised by employees in San Francisco, where Uber is headquartered. A source who declined to be named said those terminated were removed due to a variety of reasons including harassment, bullying, or discrimination.

Thirty-one employees are also in counseling and training, seven have received written warnings, and 57 cases are still open.

Of the more than 200 claims, Uber took no action in 100 cases. A source familiar with the situation told BuzzFeed News those claims were found to be unsubstantiated.

A quarter of the 215 claims were for discrimination, while 22% were regarding sexual harassment, per a tweet sent by Uber's communications team on Monday. Three claims total were for "physical security," while 33 were for bullying.

