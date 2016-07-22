Adulting Is Hard. So This App Finds The Subscriptions You Forgot About

Receiving these two messages back-to-back left me with a distinct sense of unease. How many other streaming services had I forgotten I was paying for? I mean, even my toothbrush came with a subscription to toothpaste. So I decided to deal with the problem the way I deal with most financial decisions — by ignoring it completely.

But the very next morning, I got a press release from Truebill about its new mobile app. Truebill, which has been available on desktop since January 2016, boasts that the average consumer saves $512 a year by canceling unused subscriptions. I decided to give it a whirl.