These Were Some Of The Most Moving Moments From The March For Our Lives Rallies
Hundreds of thousands of people rallied at March for Our Lives events across the country Saturday. These were some of the most powerful moments.
Emma González, a survivor of the Parkland school shooting and leader of the #NeverAgain movement, went silent for most of her speech, standing on stage for 6 minutes and 20 seconds — the same length of time as the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Here's a video of her full address:
An 11-year-old named Naomi Wadler said that she wanted to represent "African-American girls whose stories don't make the front page of every national newspaper."
A Stoneman Douglas student led the crowd at the March for Our Lives in Washington, DC, in singing "Happy Birthday" to a student who died in the Parkland school shooting.
The father of a Parkland shooting victim said his son Alex Schachter was "mortally wounded by gunshots that came through his classroom door while he was working on an English paper with three of his friends."
Survivors of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, joined other school shooting victims in calling for changes in gun laws. "We will march with you. We will walk out with you. We will vote with you. We will end gun violence in our country, and we will honor with action."
A 9-year-old granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr. told the crowd in DC, "I have a dream that enough is enough."
The parents of several of the Parkland shooting victims made signs commemorating their children.
In Denver, a man who conducted the funeral service of one of the victims of the 1999 shooting at Columbine High School carried a sign that said: "Sorry kids. We adults screwed up. You take it from here! We're with you!"
Survivors of the Columbine shooting also joined the Denver march.
Rep. John Lewis, a Georgia Democrat and renowned civil rights leader, joined the March for Our Lives in Atlanta.
Teachers across the country joined the rallies to protest gun violence.
At the March for Our Lives in Parkland, Florida, Stoneman Douglas student Samantha Mayor, who was shot in the knee during last month's shooting, marched alongside her mom, whose sign said she was marching "so no other parent has to hear 'Mom, I've been shot.'"
