The US Postal Service Said It Can't Track 300,000 Ballots Sent In The Mail, But That Doesn't Mean They’re Lost

During an ongoing trial, Postal Service officials said the ballots weren't being tracked so that they could be delivered more quickly.

Rachel Wisniewski / Reuters Mail-in ballots in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, Nov. 4.

The United States Postal Service is denying that 300,000 ballots have been lost within the postal network following Election Day in a race that is still being hotly contested.

Although hundreds of thousands of ballots sent through the Postal Service have not been tracked, that does not mean that those votes were lost. For their part, postal officials say they failed to track those ballots in order to speed up their delivery. During a trial that has lasted weeks, Kevin Bray, the USPS’s executive lead for mail processing, testified in the US District Court for Washington, DC, on Wednesday that some ballots were removed from the normal mail flow so they could be delivered more quickly. “We did that intentionally so we could expedite the delivery, not to cause someone to think that’s lost,” said Bray, who took the stand today in a lawsuit against the USPS, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, and President Donald Trump over delays in mail delivery dating back to August.

Breathless concerns were raised early Wednesday that thousands of ballots that had been scanned upon entering the postal system had not received an exit scan and were possibly left behind. But USPS spokesperson David Partenheimer flatly denied that on Wednesday afternoon.

“We employed extraordinary measures to deliver ballots directly to local boards of elections. When this occurs, by design, these ballots bypass certain processing operations and do not receive a final scan. Instead, they are expedited directly to the boards of elections,” he told BuzzFeed News. “We remain in close contact with state and local boards of elections and we do not currently have any open issues.” In court, attorneys for the plaintiffs — which include voting advocacy groups and the NAACP — pressed Bray on how he could be certain no ballots had been left behind. For example, on Wednesday morning, the plaintiffs received reports that four days of election mail had been found on a loading dock in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Justice Department said the USPS investigated the rumor and no ballots were found. Bray said that even without the scanning data, it might be possible to determine whether the expedited ballots had been delivered, but he cautioned that the process would be time-consuming. “There’s a whole analysis that could be done,” he said. “It would be a pretty big workload, but anything’s possible when data analysis is done.” Bray, who testified on Wednesday that he was put in charge of election mail processing four weeks ago, said he designed the plan for expediting mail-in ballots with the “extraordinary measures” in mind that the court previously ordered the USPS to take. Asked if he had considered making all of the ballots traceable, he said, “Looking back, in hindsight, we could have come up with a means or method.” When his team wrote the policy, Bray said the goal was “to accelerate the mail.” “I wasn’t worried about, necessarily, the scans on the mail piece as much as I was by delivering the mail by the most accelerated process possible,” he said. While the USPS has largely been successful in delivering the bulk of election mail on time, its 2020 record hasn’t been perfect. Plaintiffs’ attorneys raised the example of central Pennsylvania, asking Bray why delivery times hadn’t met the standard set for Election Day. “I don't know why, and there’s no excuse,” he said. “It should never have happened, but I want to see why.” While Election Day is over, the question of how many, if any, ballots are actually stuck within the Postal Service won’t be answered Wednesday. The Postal Service is supposed to provide the court on Thursday morning with additional information on the number of delayed ballots, including further details on an estimated 8,000 ballots in Pennsylvania and North Carolina that didn’t receive exit scans.

“I was told we’re going to have to do everything, move heaven and earth, to deliver ballot mail because we don’t want the courts to come back and say we didn't do everything we could.”