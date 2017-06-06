Tesla CEO Elon Musk Tweets About The Size Of His Rocket, Going Commando
TMI, dude.
Elon Musk was a bit quick to fire on Monday night, tweeting blue jokes about both the size of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket ("is it more about the way you use it?") and his underwear preference (none at all, you'll be glad to know) within just a few hours.
Here's his response to a tweet asking how big the Falcon 9 rocket is...
And another apparently on his underwear, or lack thereof.
... which was actually a reference to another joke about not wearing underwear he made earlier in the day.
Musk, a prolific tweeter, scored virtual fist bumps from his fanbase with his locker room banter.
Some even joined in...
The timing of the tweets is noteworthy, given that Tesla recently fired a female employee who sued the company over allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination. Not to mention the tech industry's reputation when it comes to bro culture.
But whether or not Musk's tweet sheds any light on how he runs his business, some felt Monday's repetitive junk jokes were just icky.
-
