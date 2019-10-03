Senators Say Amazon’s Response To Questions On Driver Safety Is Disappointing

This article is co-published with ProPublica , a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up for ProPublica’s Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox as soon as they are published.

Amazon has refused a request from three U.S. senators to disclose the names of the companies that deliver millions of packages to homes across the country, providing what one lawmaker called “evasive” responses to questions about the e-commerce giant’s network of delivery contractors.

Last month, Senators Richard Blumenthal, Elizabeth Warren and Sherrod Brown demanded information from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos after the company’s delivery network was the subject of investigations by BuzzFeed News and ProPublica. Those reports found that Amazon uses contractors to carry out an increasingly large share of its deliveries and that the system has led to worker abuses and jeopardized public safety. When problems arise, Amazon denies responsibility, saying it can’t be held to account for the actions of independent contractors, though the company keeps a tight grip on how the drivers do their jobs. At least 10 people have died in crashes involving Amazon delivery providers, ProPublica found.

Now in a letter responding to those senators, Amazon said safety is its “top priority” and that it sets “standards that meet and often exceed legal requirements.” Amazon sent the letter late Friday and the senators shared it with BuzzFeed News and ProPublica this week.

Saying he was “deeply disappointed by Amazon’s evasive response,” Senator Blumenthal added it gives him “no confidence that the company is committed to preventing the types of tragedies chronicled by BuzzFeed and ProPublica.”

“At a minimum,” Blumenthal said, “Amazon is falling far short of its responsibility to ensure its contractors are following labor laws and regulations.”

The letter said Amazon runs background checks on companies that apply to deliver its packages and regularly audits its more than 800 delivery contractors for "compliance with legal and safety requirements.” In declining the request from the senators to reveal the names of those companies, it called that data “competitive, confidential business information.”

The company also sidestepped a question from the senators about whether it has attempted to “thwart the creation of a union.” Amazon said only that it “respects its employees’ right, and those of our delivery providers, to choose to join or not join a labor union.” The letter did not address reports that Amazon executives had met with delivery contractors in Chicago in 2017 to advise them on how to prevent organizing, and that it had held a similar meeting with delivery contractors in Canada. The only Amazon delivery provider that was successfully organized lost its routes and ceased operating in that state soon thereafter, the BuzzFeed News report found.

The U.S. Department of Labor has uncovered numerous employee abuses at firms delivering for Amazon , including shorting worker pay and failing to pay overtime. In its letter, Amazon said it requires its delivery contractors to offer a host of benefits and “provide their employees with competitive wages of at least $15 an hour.”

Yet a review of online job listings on Wednesday turned up at least two Amazon delivery contractors — one of which has contracts with the e-commerce firm in more than a dozen states — seeking to pay drivers $14 an hour in some areas. Seven others advertised delivery jobs with wage ranges starting as low as $13 an hour, although some of those job postings said they could go as high as $16 an hour.