People Are Pledging To Buy Gift Cards If Starbucks Dumps Trump Tower

Frappucinos fans have pledged more than $38,000 in potential gift card purchases so far.

More than one thousand people have pledged to buy Starbucks gift cards if the coffee chain agrees to shutter its store in Donald Trump’s Trump Tower in Manhattan.

It’s a crowdfunding effort with a unique strategy: pay a company to stop doing something.

“It’s kind of like a reverse Kickstarter,” says Ivan Pardo, the man behind the movement.

Pardo is the CEO of Buycott, a company whose app flags products for the socially conscious to avoid. One of Buycott’s most popular campaigns targets genetically modified foods by suggesting concerned shoppers steer clear of brands like Kellogg’s and General Mills.

The popularity of the Trump Buycott inspired Pardo to attempt a more pointed and potentially impactful type of campaign, one in which customers promise to buy a company’s product if the company changes its policy. This is hardly the first time concerned citizens have turned to digital platforms to voice their displeasure with Trump, but Pardo hopes the new strategy might make a difference.