Loan Startup SoFi Hit With Second Employee Lawsuit In A Single Week

Just a few days after a former employee sued SoFi over sexual harassment allegations, a second group filed suit, claiming they weren't given breaks or paid appropriate wages, among other accusations.

A group of five former SoFi employees is suing the loan startup, alleging that they weren't given breaks or paid in accordance with California law. These employees, all of whom reviewed SoFi loan applications out of its Healdsburg, California, office, filed their class-action lawsuit Monday afternoon.



Their complaint is the second lawsuit filed by former SoFi employees in less than a week: On Friday, an employee who claimed to have been fired after reporting sexual harassment to SoFi filed an individual suit against the company.

At the time, Robert Ottinger, the attorney in both cases, told the New York Times that “there appears to be a large groundswell of intense employee dissatisfaction at SoFi."

On Friday, SoFi denied that it has a problem with sexual harassment. In an email statement sent Monday, SoFi spokesperson Jim Prosser said the company takes "any allegations of unfair treatment seriously" but declined to comment further on the lawsuit, saying the company has not yet received a copy of the complaint.

Ottinger did not immediately responded to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News for this story.

There are half-a-dozen total allegations in the class-action lawsuit that was filed Monday. Employees allege that they were denied breaks for meals, breaks for rest, minimum wage and overtime, accurate wage reports, and timely pay after being terminated.

As "Complex Reviewers," the five named plaintiffs in the class-action lawsuit were primarily tasked with analyzing incoming loan applications — verifying credit reports, tax returns, income statements, etc. — and auditing the information provided by applicants.