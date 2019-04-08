Activists Are Demanding Amazon’s Help In The Fight Against Anti-LGBT Laws In Tennessee

A group of LGBT activists sent a letter to members of the Glamazons, an LGBTQ+ employee resource group at Amazon, on Monday asking them to pressure company management to fight anti-LGBT laws in Tennessee.



Amazon announced plans last November to open a 5,000-employee office in Nashville, where legislators are currently debating bills that would ban gay couples from adopting and getting married, and that would restrict transgender people’s access to public bathrooms.

“These laws are horribly anti-gay and would hurt Amazon employees and their families for years to come,” said Marc Solomon, a gay rights advocate and signatory of the letter. “I expect a lot more leadership out of Amazon, and that’s why we’re asking the Glamazons for help.”

The activist group is asking the Glamazons “to demand Amazon publicly condemn these anti-LGBT bills and fight to repeal existing state laws that discriminate against you and your families.”

“If Amazon is going to be PROUD to invest in Tennessee, if Glamazons are to remain PROUD Amazon employees of a company standing for LGBT equality, please use your power and voice to fight — PROUDLY — for your rights,” the letter reads. “For Amazon to be serious about LGBT rights, they should financially support the Tennessee advocacy groups fighting these bills, and they should put their own social and political capital to good use. Amazon has the power to make a difference.”

Conor Gaughan, the director of the campaign, which is called “No Gay No Way,” said the group addressed the letter to the Glamazons because they believe some activist employees are willing to put pressure on management.

”Given that in particular Tennessee and Texas have laws that are discriminatory and are looking at adding more, and the company is looking to bring employees into that marketplace, it made sense to ask the employees who would be affected to ask them to make change,” Gaughan told BuzzFeed News.

The letter is the latest in the No Gay No Way campaign’s efforts to pressure Amazon to use its political weight in the fight for LGBT rights. During Amazon’s search for a second headquarters last year, it became clear that local government officials were more than willing to make concessions to entice the company, which spent $14.2 million on lobbying last year. Last March, No Gay No Way published a letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos demanding that he restrict the HQ2 selection to LGBT-friendly states. Amazon ended up announcing plans to open offices in both Virginia’s Crystal City and New York City, as well as a smaller office in Nashville; in February, the company pulled out of New York under pressure from local activists and politicians over tax breaks.

More recently, the No Gay No way campaign bought ads on mobile billboards in Seattle and in print and online in Tennessee and Virginia that urge Amazon to speak out against anti-LGBT laws.

One such mobile billboard shows an Amazon Alexa device reading out headlines about Tennessee’s proposed political bills, including “Tennessee targets gay marriage, bathrooms for LGBT individuals,” “Tennessee bill would allow adoption agencies to discriminate,” and “Tennessee lawmakers propose anti-LGBT ‘slate of hate.’” Another said, “Hey Amazon, can your LGBT employees, families, and customers in Tennessee count on you to deliver?”