Instacart Customers, Take Our Survey On Tipping
BuzzFeed News is doing a survey on Instacart and tips to try and figure out if customers are aware of recent changes to delivery workers pay.
Instacart rolled out some changes to its platform recently regarding how its drivers get paid. Initially, the company said the move was to help stabilize or increase earnings. But after some shoppers complained about losing earnings, and an analysis of their pay stubs backed them up, CEO Apoorva Mehta told BuzzFeed News the wage decrease for top shoppers was necessary for the company's continued growth. You can read more about that here.
One of things these full service shoppers were most upset about was losing tips, which are no longer set up as a default. Many of them say customers have no idea their tips aren't going directly to the person who dropped off their groceries. We want to find out if that's true. If you're an Instacart customer and have been for longer than two weeks, you can take the survey below.
Please only take the survey if you're an Instacart customer. If you've never used Instacart, or are a shopper, or just like taking online surveys, we kindly ask that you refrain from participating in order to protect the integrity of our findings. Thank you!
-
As an Instacart customer, were you aware (prior to reading this) that the pay structure for full-service shoppers recently changed?YesNo
-
vote votesYes
-
vote votesNo
-
Were you aware some shoppers in some markets are experiencing a wage decrease?Yeah, I heard about thatNo idea what you're talking about
-
vote votesYeah, I heard about that
-
vote votesNo idea what you're talking about
-
Were you aware that Instacart recently changed the default 10% tip in its checkout process to a default 10% "service amount"?YesNo
-
vote votesYes
-
vote votesNo
ADVERTISEMENT
-
If you answered yes to the above, were you aware that while tips go to the individual shopper who delivered your order, the "service amount" is collected by Instacart and shared among all shoppers nationally?YesNoI answered "no" above
-
vote votesYes
-
vote votesNo
-
vote votesI answered "no" above
-
Do you know how to leave a tip (beyond the service change) for your shopper?Yeah, I know howNo idea, no
-
vote votesYeah, I know how
-
vote votesNo idea, no
-
As an Instacart customer, I leave a tip...AlwaysSometimesNever
-
vote votesAlways
-
vote votesSometimes
-
vote votesNever
-
Now that I've taken this survey, I feel:frustratedconfusedindifferentsatisfiedboredhungry
-
vote votesfrustrated
-
vote votesconfused
-
vote votesindifferent
-
vote votessatisfied
-
vote votesbored
-
vote voteshungry
-
Caroline O'Donovan is a senior technology reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.
Contact Caroline O'Donovan at caroline.odonovan@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.