Instacart Customers, Take Our Survey On Tipping

BuzzFeed News is doing a survey on Instacart and tips to try and figure out if customers are aware of recent changes to delivery workers pay.

By Caroline O'Donovan

Last updated on November 4, 2016, at 1:08 p.m. ET

Posted on November 4, 2016, at 11:01 a.m. ET

Instacart rolled out some changes to its platform recently regarding how its drivers get paid. Initially, the company said the move was to help stabilize or increase earnings. But after some shoppers complained about losing earnings, and an analysis of their pay stubs backed them up, CEO Apoorva Mehta told BuzzFeed News the wage decrease for top shoppers was necessary for the company's continued growth. You can read more about that here.

One of things these full service shoppers were most upset about was losing tips, which are no longer set up as a default. Many of them say customers have no idea their tips aren't going directly to the person who dropped off their groceries. We want to find out if that's true. If you're an Instacart customer and have been for longer than two weeks, you can take the survey below.

Please only take the survey if you're an Instacart customer. If you've never used Instacart, or are a shopper, or just like taking online surveys, we kindly ask that you refrain from participating in order to protect the integrity of our findings. Thank you!

  1. As an Instacart customer, were you aware (prior to reading this) that the pay structure for full-service shoppers recently changed?

    Yes
    No
    Yes
  2.  
    vote votes
    No
  1. Were you aware some shoppers in some markets are experiencing a wage decrease?

    Yeah, I heard about that
    No idea what you're talking about
    Yeah, I heard about that
  2.  
    vote votes
    No idea what you're talking about
  1. Were you aware that Instacart recently changed the default 10% tip in its checkout process to a default 10% "service amount"?

    Yes
    No
    Yes
  2.  
    vote votes
    No
  1. If you answered yes to the above, were you aware that while tips go to the individual shopper who delivered your order, the "service amount" is collected by Instacart and shared among all shoppers nationally?

    Yes
    No
    I answered "no" above
    Yes
  2.  
    vote votes
    No
  3.  
    vote votes
    I answered "no" above
  1. Do you know how to leave a tip (beyond the service change) for your shopper?

    Yeah, I know how
    No idea, no
    Yeah, I know how
  2.  
    vote votes
    No idea, no
  1. As an Instacart customer, I leave a tip...

    Always
    Sometimes
    Never
    Always
  2.  
    vote votes
    Sometimes
  3.  
    vote votes
    Never
  1. Now that I've taken this survey, I feel:

    frustrated
    confused
    indifferent
    satisfied
    bored
    hungry
    frustrated
  2.  
    vote votes
    confused
  3.  
    vote votes
    indifferent
  4.  
    vote votes
    satisfied
  5.  
    vote votes
    bored
  6.  
    vote votes
    hungry
