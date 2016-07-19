6 Ways People Are Cashing In Pokémon Go

What it is: The worst way to make money is, obviously, to work for it. Within days of the Pokémon Go launch, people were offering their services as Pokémon Go walkers — people who will monitor your account and walk around with it while they wait for your eggs to hatch. Those with cars make the same offer, but with the luxury of air-conditioning, and not having to exert as much energy. Even savvier are the folks who offer guided rides, promising trips to gyms and PokéStops, and knowledge of the secret lairs of rare Pokémon.

What it costs: From Detroit to Los Angeles to Idaho Falls, Montana, hatchers and guides seem to be charging $20 an hour, give or take. That’s what one “former cross country runner” who runs 8 miles per day and has “extensive knowledge of Pokémon Go” is charging in New Orleans, anyway.

For the same price in Houston, you can hire a bodyguard/henchman to protect you from assailants while you play. “I live across the street from a battle arena and have seen several people almost get robbed or jumped for their iPhone,” he advertised on Craigslist. “DON'T BE IDIOTS PEOPLE!”

Of course, not everyone can charge the big bucks. In Houston, a full-on safari costs only $15 an hour. One woman in Jackson, Mississippi, is asking $5 per kilometer to hatch eggs on foot, noting that “all proceeds go towards funding my books for the fall.” In Baltimore, a 20-minute session on the basics will run you 5 bucks a pop — or, alternatively, 50 cents a question.

For those with empty pockets, in Kennesaw, Georgia, you can get a ride to some battle gyms in exchange for “trades like electronics, knives, guns, jewlery [sic], and of course I'm open to whatever you got to offer."

On the high-end scale, in Los Angeles, a driver costs closer to $30 an hour — maybe because of all the traffic. And in the Bay Area, you can pay up to $45 an hour to the experts over at PikaSpeed.com, whose offerings include PokéStop Runs (“guaranteed to max out your inventory”), PokéGym Runs (a “semi-intensive drive with frequent stops at the most popular gyms around the city”), and Pokémon Runs (“for those ready for some intensive hunting”).