Arizona's Governor Just Suspended Uber's Self-Driving Tests After Fatal Collision

Five days after police released exterior and interior video of a self-driving Uber vehicle fatally colliding with a woman in Tempe, Arizona, Gov. Doug Ducey shut down Uber's self-driving program in the state indefinitely.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday asked the Arizona Department of Transportation to suspend Uber's ability to test autonomous vehicles in the state, and called the video of the fatal accident below "disturbing and alarming" in a letter to Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

Uber already suspended testing in all cities temporarily. "We continue to help investigators in any way we can, and we'll keep a dialogue open with the Governor's office going forward," a company spokesperson said in written statement.

The Tempe Police released video footage March 21 of the fatal crash between an autonomous Uber vehicle and a woman walking a bicycle in Tempe, Arizona, on March 18.

The video shows interior and exterior views of the vehicle in the moments leading up to the crash that killed a pedestrian, but does not include the collision itself "due to the graphic nature of the impact," said Tempe Detective Liliana Duran in an email statement.