Here's A Video Of A Self-Driving Uber Running A Red Light

An Uber self-driving car was caught on video running a red light in San Francisco on the first day of passenger testing. The company says the incident was the result of human error.

Uber says the incident was the result of human error; the vehicle was being driven by a person at the time the video was taken, and there were no passengers inside.

A YouTube user known as Charles Rotter posted a video of the vehicle as it failed to stop at a red light, and drove through a crosswalk with a person clearly about to cross the street.