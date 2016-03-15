Uber’s Standalone Food Delivery App Launches Today

Uber’s first one-off app since, uh, Uber launched today, and if you live in one of five major cities, it can bring you lunch in less than 10 minutes.

Some say it's a tough market for on-demand delivery. Tuesday morning, when prepared-meal delivery app SpoonRocket announced it was shutting down, Techcrunch called the current environment an "on-demand apocalypse."

But Uber, the company that started it all and elicited a thousand Uber-for-X's, is only just getting started.

Today, the ride-hail giant officially launched a new app, Uber Eats, in five cities: ​Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Toronto. In the coming weeks, it'll expand to Seattle, New York, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Melbourne, and Paris.

Uber has tested a standalone food delivery app in Toronto, and has been offering delivery from restaurants in-app for over a year in some cities. The new app, available in iOS and Android, is an expansion of those efforts, and Uber’s first standalone app outside of its core product.

The food — just lunch and dinner for now — comes from the menus of "hundreds" of local restaurants, according to Uber, and will be delivered by Uber drivers.