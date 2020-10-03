Despite The White House Coronavirus Outbreak, These Trump Supporters Still Won’t Mask Up

US President Donald Trump holds a face mask as he speaks during the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29, 2020.

Even as President Donald Trump was installed at Walter Reed Medical Center and the number of positive COVID-19 cases linked to the White House continued to climb, some supporters of the president who’ve watched him criticize and mock masks in recent months say they still have no plans to wear them.

“His diagnosis does not change my mask opinion,” said Misty Watkins, who lives in Dallas, Texas, and typically doesn’t wear a mask in public except when she’s picking up her kids at daycare, where it is required.

Watkins says the decision to wear a mask should be a personal choice. “I do not wear one because I do not believe a mask actually protects you,” she said. The CDC recommends that people wear masks, which considerable scientific evidence suggests slow the transmission of COVID-19.

Watkins first heard about Trump’s diagnosis on Friday morning when she woke up and checked the news. She said she hopes President Trump will receive hydroxychloroquine treatments and make a quick recovery — a drug the president has repeatedly promoted and said he has taken, even as the US Food and Drug Administration deemed the drug ineffective for treating the coronavirus and in some cases caused heart complications. As for whether he should have worn a mask to avoid getting sick or infecting others, Watkins said “it’s up to him on if he wants to wear one,” noting that “he is in the age bracket that getting [coronavirus] could be more harmful.”

President Trump, who has frequently appeared in public without a mask, including at rallies attended by hundreds of people also not wearing masks, tested positive for COVID-19 early Friday morning First Lady Melania Trump also tested positive and is now quarantined.

Several current and former White House aides and two Republican senators, who are confirmed to have been in Trump’s presence recently, have since also announced positive COVID-19 test results, including: former White House aide Kellyanne Conway, Sens. Mike Lee, and Thom Tillis; top campaign officials Ronna McDaniel and Bill Stepien; and the former governor of New Jersey Chris Christie. All but Stepien and McDaniel attended the Sept. 26 Rose Garden gathering announcing Amy Coney Barrett as Trump’s Supreme Court nominee. Vice President Mike Pence, who is first in the line of succession should the president be incapacitated, tested negative, as did Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who is second. The White House has said the president, who is 74 and overweight, is currently working out of Walter Reed hospital out of “an abundance of caution.”

Saturday morning, Sean Conley, the president’s doctor, told reporters the president was doing “very well” and noted Trump was taking the drug Remdesivir. Conley’s remarks were contradicted by an anonymous White House aide immediately after the briefing and hours later, the New York Times and the Associated Press named Mark Meadows as the aide who presented the president’s health as “very concerning” to reporters.

