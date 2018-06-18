Citing Employee "Sabotage," Elon Musk Launches Investigation At Tesla

"We need to figure out if he was acting alone or with others at Tesla and if he was working with any outside organizations," the Tesla CEO wrote in an email to employees.

Tesla will spend the next week investigating an act of "extensive and damaging sabotage" by an employee, per an email Elon Musk sent to employees that was first obtained by CNBC.

In the email, sent near midnight Sunday, Musk says he "was dismayed to learn" about the disgruntled employee's behavior, which he said "included making direct code changes to the Tesla Manufacturing Operating System under false usernames and exporting large amounts of highly sensitive Tesla data to unknown third parties."

According to the email, the unnamed employee took action against Tesla because he was frustrated about being passed over for promotion. Musk also suggested in the email that the employee may have been motivated by more than simply resentment, and said that an "investigation will continue in depth this week."

"As you know, there are a long list of organizations that want Tesla to die," Musk writes in the email, citing "Wall Street short-sellers" and "oil & gas companies" as examples. Earlier this month, Musk expressed a similar sentiment, saying on Twitter that the fossil fuel industry wants to destroy Tesla and, to that end, funds journalistic investigations through advertisements.

Last week, Musk announced that Tesla would be laying off 9% of its total staff in an effort to maximize profit. The company shared further information about those layoffs via a public WARN notice filed Monday.

The company is currently under considerable pressure to meet its goal of producing 5,000 cars a week, a goal Musk describes in his email as a "super exciting ramp."

Musk asks employees to be "extremely vigilant" about suspicious behavior from their colleagues in the coming weeks.

"This is when outside forces have the strongest motivation to stop us," he wrote.

Tesla declined to comment.

Here's the full text of Musk's email, via CNBC: