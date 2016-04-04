Bernie Sanders Is Still Outraising Hillary Clinton Among Tech Workers

As of the end of February, the Sanders campaign had reported $3.2 million from tech industry donors, compared to Clinton's $1.5 million.

Tech industry workers are feeling the Bern, it would seem.

Recent FEC filings, analysis of which was made available to BuzzFeed News by "non-partisan political technology startup" Crowdpac, show the Vermont senator having outraised Hillary Clinton more than two to one among tech industry donors since the start of the election cycle.

Since December 2015, Sanders has regularly raised a greater amount per month than Clinton from tech firm employees, with the biggest spikes in late January and early February: