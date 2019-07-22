Amazon Worker Protests Spread To Chicago As Temperatures Rise

Early Tuesday morning, thirty workers at Chicago’s DCH1 fulfillment centers came to management with three demands — higher pay during peak delivery periods like Prime Day, health insurance for all workers, and air conditioning — and requested a meeting with the warehouse site leader.

As heat climbed to historic heights last week, Amazon workers at a fulfillment center on the south side of Chicago became the latest to protest working conditions at the online retail behemoth.

"The only step Amazon management has taken to combat heat exhaustion is to give us popsicles."

By Friday, temperatures in Chicago had climbed to 95 and a heat advisory was announced. Around 10pm that night, Amazon decided that conditions in the un-air conditioned warehouse were dangerously hot and sent workers home with pay. Staff had returned to work by Sunday, according to a worker who spoke with BuzzFeed News.

That meeting never came to pass; In a post to Facebook, warehouse workers said management initially agreed to meet with them as a group, but later reneged on the promise, agreeing only meet with workers individually.

The Amazon warehouse workers, who go by DCH1 Amazonians United, also circulated a public petition online that has garnered over 4,700 signatures so far.



“The issues speak for themselves,” the petition reads. “Our pay is inadequate. We need access to healthcare. And an "Excessive Heat Watch" is in effect this week, and the only step Amazon management has taken to combat heat exhaustion is to give us popsicles. We need real solutions.”

The Chicago action, and Amazon’s decision to temporarily close the facility, comes on the heels of Prime Day, an annual sale that Amazon says drove record sales of over 175 million items. Amazon employees in Minnesota who’ve been trying to organize a warehouse there walked off the job on Prime Day last week; a small cadre of Amazon corporate employees who’ve been trying to push internally for climate justice reform joined them.



The Chicago Amazon warehouse worker who spoke with BuzzFeed News anonymously said these events helped spur the movement in Chicago.

“DCH1 Amazonians United as a group decided, 'Hey, we know that Prime Day is coming up, we‘ve seen announcements from Minneapolis workers going on strike, we’ve seen news coverage, and we’ve seen that Prime Week is going to be one of the hottest weeks,'" this worker said. "It was at that time the organization decided that this will be a good time for us to think about putting together a petition.”



The warehouse workers' group had previously conducted a survey of workers in the fulfillment center and determined that pay, healthcare, and the heat were the top three issues for staff. "We wanted a petition to state to management, to the public, and to our communities that as workers, we all want the same things," the worker said.

Inicjatywa Pracownicza, or Worker’s Initiative, one of the labor groups that’s been organizing Amazon warehouses in Poland, commented on the Chicago workers’ Facebook page: “Respect, solidarity from Amazon workers from Poland! Without fight do not hope for better life!”

Amazon did not immediately respond to request for comment on this story.