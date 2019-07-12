Amazon Said The Government Should Decide Whether It Can Sell Tech To The Government

Amazon, which typically takes a perfunctory view of such employee outcry, has so far given no indication that it will reconsider providing services to Palantir and other law enforcement agencies. The company argued instead that the government should determine what constitutes “acceptable use” of technology of the type it sells.

Sources inside the company told BuzzFeed News it was inspired by recent news reports about the poor conditions in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention centers and threats of upcoming deportations.

It’s been a little over a year since an alliance of some 500 Amazon employees first petitioned the company to abandon its contracts with government agencies. Now, the protests are ramping up again. This week, the 2018 petition was recirculated inside Amazon to the We Won’t Build It email list and other employee resource groups in a letter that included demands to stop companies, like data firm Palantir, that contract directly with ICE from using Amazon Web Services technology, and a pointed call to action: “take a public stand against these human rights violations and make a statement establishing their position against the ICE camps, mass raids, and deportations.”

“There is clearly a need for more clarity from governments on what is acceptable use of AI.”

“As we’ve said many times and continue to believe strongly, companies and government organizations need to use existing and new technology responsibly and lawfully,” Amazon said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. “There is clearly a need for more clarity from governments on what is acceptable use of AI and ramifications for its misuse, and we’ve provided a proposed legislative framework for this. We remain eager for the government to provide this additional clarity and legislation, and will continue to offer our ideas and specific suggestions.”

Protesters opposed to ICE interrupted an Amazon conference in New York on Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported. On Monday, activists with the same message plan to protest outside Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’s new apartment in Manhattan, according to a press release. Monday is Amazon Prime Day, a sales event that in 2018 generated over $4 billion in revenue for the retailer.

It’s worth noting that opposition to government contracts isn’t consistent across all Amazon employees. Following this week’s We Won’t Build It letter, some employees said they won’t oppose selling technology to law enforcement generally; others said they support ICE’s mission of enforcing immigration laws. Debate among some employees over the issue was heated, according to a source inside the company.

Other tech firms, including Google and Microsoft, have also been targets of employee activism regarding their contracts with government agencies. And Amazon has heard other grievances from its workforce as well; thousands of staffers have signed a petition pressuring the company to take action on climate change, and some of those signatories will join Amazon warehouse workers in a Prime Day strike in Minnesota on Monday.

Read the full text of the employee letter here: