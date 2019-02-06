After Scrutiny, Instacart Will End Its Controversial Tipping Policy

Instacart will change a controversial tipping policy, the company told BuzzFeed News on Wednesday.

The policy, which attracted the ire of both its delivery workers and customers, meant Instacart used customer tips to subsidize the $10 per delivery minimum payment the company guarantees its workers, BuzzFeed News and other outlets reported earlier this week.

In an email to its delivery workforce that BuzzFeed News reviewed, Instacart CEO Apoorva Mehta apologized for its tipping policy, which it introduced as part of a larger rehaul of its payment algorithm at the end of 2018.

“Based on your feedback, today we’re launching new measures to more fairly and competitively compensate all our shoppers,” Mehta wrote. “Tips should always be separate from Instacart’s contribution to shopper compensation.”

Instacart also said it will compensate workers affected by the previous policy. “For example, if a shopper was paid $6 by Instacart, to compensate for our mistake, he or she will receive an additional $4 from Instacart,” Mehta wrote.

“Customer tips will no longer have any impact on Instacart’s contribution to shopper earnings,” the email continues. “With an average tip of $5, our customers regularly recognize shoppers with tips for the services they provide. We believe that with these changes customers will continue to be able to recognize great service and have full confidence that their tips are going to the shopper who delivered their order, with no impact whatsoever on what the shopper receives from Instacart.”

In addition, Instacart also said it would adjust the minimum pay per delivery to between $7 and $10 for deliveries for which the driver buys and delivers the groceries, and $5 for delivery-only jobs. Previously, Instacart guaranteed $10 per delivery, but sometimes included customer tips in that amount.

DoorDash, a startup that delivers food from local restaurants, has a similar tipping policy to the one that Instacart is canceling; a spokesperson for DoorDash did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Instacart’s decision follows an labor campaign against the policy organized by the Working Washington nonprofit. On Tuesday, California Rep. Ro Khanna told BuzzFeed News that he, as an Instacart customer, found the policy deceptive.

"Instacart finally admitted they’ve been taking tips. They finally admitted that 80¢ isn’t enough. And workers even won backpay for the tips that were taken," a spokesperson for Working Washington said in a statement. The organization said it would continue to pressure Instacart to be more transparent about how it determines workers' pay.

You can read the email to delivery workers from Instacart's CEO here: