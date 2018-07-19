Playing With Fire: Are The World’s Hottest Peppers Actually Safe To Eat? Thanks to hybridization, chili peppers are now spicier than ever before. But can too much heat actually harm your body? Twitter

Facebook

Copy

Bill Rebholz for BuzzFeed News

Ed Currie wasn't looking to make the world's hottest pepper when he began crossbreeding chilies from around the globe in 2003. In fact, he was trying to raise the levels of capsaicinoids, compounds found in peppers, because he believes they have medicinal properties and can help protect against heart disease and cancer. “I wanted more of that good stuff," Currie told BuzzFeed News. The most common capsaicinoid is capsaicin, which gives the pepper its fiery edge. So when Currie, founder of the PuckerButt Pepper Company in Fort Mill, South Carolina, hybridized plants using nine chili peppers from Asia and one from the Caribbean, he also created something spicier than anything he’d ever tasted: the now world-famous “Carolina Reaper.” “I knew it was hot because when we gave them out to everyone, they started vomiting,” Currie said. After a few successful growing seasons, Currie decided to find out where the pepper ranked on the Scoville scale, which uses Scoville heat units (SHU) to measure capsaicin. It was 2005 when he teamed up with chemistry professor Cliff Calloway and his team of graduate students at Winthrop University in Rock Hill, South Carolina. “His initial measurement [1.56 million SHUs] was the hottest he’d ever seen,” Currie said.

Jeffrey Collins / AP Ed Currie holding Carolina Reaper peppers, in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

According to Currie, the Carolina Reaper ranges between 1.5 million and 2 million SHUs, depending on the pepper and the growing season. That’s about 600 times hotter than a jalapeño pepper at 2,500–8,000 SHU and about 8 times hotter than a habanero, which ranges between 200,000–350,000 SHU. In other words, the Carolina Reaper is nearly off-the-charts spicy — or as Currie said, “stupid hot.” It won the Guinness World Record for the world's hottest chili pepper in 2013, dethroning the “Trinidad Scorpion Butch T” pepper, and has retained the title ever since — although Currie said he's already bred another pepper that's nearly twice as hot, called “Pepper X.” Obviously, chili peppers aren’t new. The potent plants — which belong to the capsicum genus in the nightshade family — have been around for thousands of years, originating in Central America and spreading to other continents through trade and globalization. The heat-causing capsicums have become a dietary staple in cultures all over the world, valued for their flavor and ability to prevent food spoilage in hot climates. What’s new is that they are now hotter than ever before, and along with the dramatic increase in record-breaking peppers is a rise in people who eat them in a way that’s almost an extreme sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mrsixinthemix / Getty Images Carolina Reaper peppers

From pepper-eating contests and extreme menu items that require liability waivers to videos on social media of people eating the Carolina Reaper, Bhut jolokia (ghost pepper), and Samyang "fire noodles" — it’s not hard to find people rising to a spicy challenge that often ends in pain and tears. You might’ve seen the mega-viral clip from YouTuber Lizzy Wurst of her and a friend trying to stomach Carolina Reapers. It does not end well. Neither does this video of BuzzFeed staffers attempting the same. But some seem to enjoy putting themselves through the spicy pain.

“Hot culture,” as Currie calls it, is a growing community of people who can’t get enough of the heat. They often eat peppers like the Carolina Reaper for fun, participate in deathly hot wing challenges, and show off their spice tolerance at hot sauce expos around the country. “We're all a big family,” he said. While some can tolerate super hot peppers and champion spicy food for its health benefits, others have less-than-pleasant experiences and even wind up in the emergency room.



Whether you love or hate the heat, one thing is certain: the more spice, the more it hurts. What exactly are hot peppers and other spicy foods doing to our bodies, and is it possible to harm yourself by eating too much? And if the heat is painful, why do we love it so much? We spoke to a few experts to find out.

Frank Bienewald / Getty Images

Here’s what happens as soon as you bite into a hot pepper. Capsaicin is an irritant for all mammals, and it causes a burning sensation when it comes into contact with any skin or mucous membrane. In the mouth, capsaicin bypasses your taste buds and binds to pain receptors on the tongue called TRPV1. “Your tongue has lots of nerve endings, so when capsaicin hits that area and triggers a chemical response between nerve endings, which sends a signal to the brain,” Dr. Vivek Kumbhari, director of bariatric endoscopy at Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore, told BuzzFeed News. Capsaicin also binds to receptors on the tongue that detect heat, which is why spicy food feels “hot.” So “spiciness” isn’t actually a taste, it’s a sensation of pain and heat produced by a chemical reaction between capsaicin and sensory neurons. The pepper itself might have its own flavors, but “spiciness” isn't one of them. “The Carolina Reaper has a great flavor, it’s really sweet when you first eat it...then a few seconds later it’s like molten lava in your mouth,” said Currie. Capsaicin tricks the brain into thinking there’s an actual change in temperature in the body. Your tongue is like a piece of hot coal and each breath makes you feel like a human flamethrower. Even though the spice isn’t actually burning you, the brain gets the same signals as if it was and reacts accordingly. As a result, the body will try to cool itself down. “One way our body does this is by sweating and another way is by breathing fast,” Kumbhari said. That's why you may start panting and feel bullets of sweat rolling down your forehead when eating a super spicy meal. In addition to cooling things down, your body will also try to rid itself of the fiery substance by ramping up the production of saliva, mucus, and tears. “The capsaicin micro-particles will go up into the nose and your body will try to flush it out ... which is why you get a runny nose,” said Kumbhari. You may also drool and get watery eyes. Spicy food can turn anyone into a snotty, crying mess. And you may instinctively reach for water, but this can just spread the heat. Capsaicin only dissolves in fats, oils, and alcohol. So dairy products like a cold glass of milk or spoonful of ice cream and fat-containing foods like peanut butter and avocados are much more effective for easing the pain. The good news? That mouth-on-fire feeling only lasts for a limited amount of time. Because the sensation of heat and pain is from a chemical reaction, it will eventually fade once the capsaicin molecules neutralize and stop binding to the receptors. Typically, this takes about 20 minutes, Currie said. It may take longer depending on the person and the heat of the pepper. But rest assured, your tongue will return to normal. However, the capsaicin may keep burning or cause discomfort as it goes down.

ADVERTISEMENT

BuzzFeed News; Getty Images

Spicy food may hurt to eat, but it won’t actually burn or damage the digestive tract. After you swallow spicy food, it can fire off more pain receptors in the membrane lining the esophagus and produce a burning sensation in the chest. This is not the same as heartburn, which is caused by acid regurgitation into the esophagus from a leaky valve to the stomach, but it may feel similar. Like the fiery pain capsaicin causes in the mouth, the esophageal sensation is only temporary — and it won’t actually burn you. There is still some debate about whether spicy food leads to indigestion or dyspepsia, a nonspecific term for pain or discomfort in the upper abdomen, according to Dr. David Poppers, a gastroenterologist at NYU Langone Health in New York City, told BuzzFeed News. But in people with a healthy gastrointestinal system, capsaicin alone is not thought to trigger a chronic problem. For some, moderate amounts of spicy food may even help with indigestion. However, if you have an existing gastrointestinal health problem, it might be an issue (more on that later). On its way down to the stomach, spicy food may also affect the lungs and cause hiccups. The theory is that capsaicin irritates the phrenic nerve, which serves the diaphragm, the muscle that helps us breathe. This irritation can lead to involuntary spasms of the diaphragm, aka hiccups. The increase in breathing rate might also cause you to swallow some air, said Kumbhari, which can end up in the stomach and cause belching or bloating. When capsaicin enters the stomach, it can stimulate the production of gastric mucus and temporarily speed up metabolism. As your stomach works to digest the spicy food, you may experience pain or cramping, but again, it won’t cause actual damage. If the food is really hot, it may lead to nausea or vomiting. But if you’re eating something reasonably spicy, you should be able to stomach it. In the intestines, the capsaicin triggers a reaction, increasing the rate of digestion. This can be helpful if you’re eating food that takes longer to digest, but it can also speed things up a little too fast. “The capsaicin can stimulate nerves and draw water into the small bowel, causing it to distend and contract aggressively, which then causes diarrhea,” said Kumbhari. Not everyone gets the runs after eating spicy food, but for those who do — it might burn on the way out just as much as it burned on the way in. “The tissue that lines the upper intestinal tract also lines the anus, so people can get perianal burning if they eat very spicy food,” Poppers said. That anal burning sensation is uncomfortable for most people. But it could be unbearably painful if you have hemorrhoids or an anal fissure, a relatively common problem where there is a small tear in the lining of the anal canal. The pain will eventually fade, but even the softest toilet paper is no match for a bad butt burn.

However, there are some people who probably should avoid the heat. Spicy food can exacerbate symptoms like heartburn or discomfort for people who already have an underlying problem that causes indigestion, such as acid reflux (GERD), a stomach ulcer, or gallbladder issues. There’s no evidence that capsaicin will cause a stomach ulcer, which is most often due to a Helicobacter pylori bacterial infection or long-term use of NSAID pain relievers, like ibuprofen. But it can aggravate an existing one. And hot foods might be a problem for people with ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, which are inflammatory bowel diseases, or Celiac disease, a reaction to gluten that can damage the intestines. “If you take people who have poor bowels, for example, like people with Crohn’s or Celiac disease, where the protective barrier in the intestines doesn’t have good integrity, capsaicin can make things a lot worse,” Kumbhari said. People with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), which can cause diarrhea and constipation, may also want to avoid spicy foods. In these cases, the capsaicin may not cause inflammation, but it can worsen symptoms. However, there is also some evidence that capsaicin could actually be beneficial for your health, and it’s even used in topical creams for muscle and joint pain. “Some studies have shown that it has anti-inflammatory properties and potential anti-tumor properties so although spicy food can be irritating, it can also be the opposite,” Poppers said. The extent to which capsaicin can combat or prevent illness is still up for debate, but some experts and spicy food-enthusiasts like Currie remain hopeful.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aaron Joel Santos / Getty Images / Via gettyimages.com

So the world’s hottest peppers won't actually harm healthy people. Right? You might still be wondering, how hot is too hot? Can eating too much spicy food harm you? The answer is... yes and no. Theoretically, spicy food could seriously hurt you at high enough levels — but your body probably wouldn't let that happen. You would have to keep eating extremely hot food, past the point of sweating, shaking, vomiting, and maybe feeling like you'll pass out. So it's safe to say spicy food won’t kill you.

Perhaps you've heard the stories of people getting hurt during hot pepper-eating contests, which seem like terrifying cautionary tales for spice lovers. There’s the 34-year-old man who suffered from a rare thunderclap headache and had constricted blood vessels in his brain after eating a Carolina Reaper. Then we have the 47-year-old who went to the hospital with an spontaneous esophageal rupture or “Boerhaave syndrome,” after eating a ghost pepper. But there's no need to panic. According to the experts, these cases are rare. Not to mention, both of these people were participating in chili pepper-eating contests, noshing on stuff beyond a reasonable level of spiciness and at an unusually high quantity and rate. Most of us aren’t scarfing down record-hot peppers against the clock. But if you are participating in a contest, be mindful of your body and stop if you start to feel sick.



The only group Currie actively warns not to eat his hottest peppers are children, especially if they are under the age of 8 or not used to spicy food. "They do not understand what's going on with their bodies and it can be very frightening or traumatic and keep them from learning about culinary pleasures in the future," Currie said. So why does spicy food still send some adults to the hospital? The fiery effects of capsaicin in the body can feel pretty shocking, or even scary. The throat-burning sensations might even feel similar to an allergic reaction, prompting some people to fear that they are going into anaphylactic shock (which won't happen, unless you have a rare capsaicin allergy). There have been claims of extremely hot peppers causing people to feel numb or hallucinate. Even if you know that the pain will go away after a period of time, it can still be a horrible experience. So yes, people may end up seeking medical care when the heat feels unbearable. What happens at the hospital? Not much, according to the experts. People may receive some IV fluids or cold towels to help their body cool down, but otherwise it's mostly a waiting game. This applies to people who have eaten hot peppers and those who have... well, received oral sex from someone who has eaten very hot peppers. Yes, that is a thing. In general, it’s not a good idea to get capsaicin anywhere near your genitals — whether it’s from your own hands or the mouth of someone else. And keep it out of your eyes, too. So it's important to use caution and be careful with chili peppers or other very spicy foods. Wear plastic gloves while handling and preparing peppers, and after carefully removing them, wash your hands with soap before touching anything, especially your face. You might need eye goggles too — like the ones you wore in chemistry class — if you’re cutting or blending peppers that are high on the SHU scale, said Currie.



If you know you can’t tolerate spicy food or it causes you to vomit or feel horrible, don’t eat it or use your discretion. But if the worst happens and you accidentally eat a hotter-than-normal meal or a fiery pepper, try stay calm — the burning sensation will pass.

Rakeshpicholiya / Getty Images / Via gettyimages.com Two participants at a chili-eating contest on July 8, 2018 in Ningxiang, Hunan Province of China.

Why do we love the painful burn of spicy food and how are some people able to handle it better than others? One explanation is a theory called benign masochism, coined by Dr. Paul Rozin, professor of psychology at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. It refers to situations in which humans are able to enjoy experiences that are initially negative — like the burn of a chili pepper or the stomach-flipping sensation of riding a rollercoaster. By repeatedly eating spicy food and recognizing that it won't actually harm you, even though it hurts, we are able to turn the burn into a positive gastronomic experience, a process which Rozin calls "hedonic reversal." That’s true as long as the level of spice is not intolerable, at which point the pain might outweigh the pleasure — everyone has their limit.



"Most people who enjoy spicy food were socialized to do so... it may be possible that some people like it the first time if its mild, but I doubt that anyone likes [spicy food] the first time if it’s very strong," Rozin said. It helps if there are social pressures, like everyone in your family or friends eating spicy food. It also helps if the spicy food is also delicious. So why can some people power through a Sichuan hot pot while others can't handle a few drops of tabasco sauce? People aren’t born with a genetic tolerance to spicy food or an affinity for heat, nor are spicy food-lovers less sensitive to the burning effects of capsaicin. Some people are just better able to tolerate the pain, either because they were raised on spicy food or eat it frequently. Over time, your body can develop a tolerance to spiciness, and you’ll have to kick it up a notch to get the same burning sensation. So yes, you can teach yourself to love spicy food. There’s hope for all the jalapeño-fearing, mild-salsa-loving folks out there. Of course, if you genuinely dislike spicy food and don't want to eat it, that’s okay too.

As for people who participate in hot pepper-eating contests, they may have a high tolerance for heat but also a desire for thrill that drives them to sign up for something they know will hurt. Some people get pleasure from testing their body’s limits. Others, perhaps, do it to show off. "Guys will come into the store and see who can get through the [Carolina Reaper] challenge, it's all a machismo thing," Currie said. There’s no question that some of those people have ended up on the floor feeling extreme regret. Whatever your reasons for eating fiery foods, it’s safe to say that you aren’t putting your health at risk in the process. Even though you may feel like you’re dying, hot peppers won’t kill you or cause any lasting damage to the body. The painful heat is temporary, and over time, you can train yourself to manage it like a champ. And if you still want something hotter, Ed Currie is working on the next-generation pepper to satisfy that desire.