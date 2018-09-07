After Taking An Antibiotic, This Woman Developed A Severe Case Of “Black Hairy Tongue”

We’ve all had the occasional candy-stained green or blue tongue. But imagine your tongue turning black, and a vigorous brushing won’t help it. This is what happened to a 55-year-old woman in Missouri who developed a severe case of “black hairy tongue,” according to a case study published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).

The woman was originally admitted to the hospital after her legs were crushed in a car accident. When she developed a wound infection, she was given antibiotics — but after one week, something strange started to happen. In addition to feeling nauseous and having a bad taste in her mouth, the woman noticed her tongue had turned black.

The team caring for the woman called Dr. Yasir Hamad, a doctor at the hospital and assistant professor at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri. Hamad, who coauthored the case study, had read about the condition before but hadn’t seen it in real life. “When I went and saw her, it was a classic, textbook case of black hairy tongue,” he told BuzzFeed News.

Yes, black hairy tongue, or lingua villosa nigra, as it’s also known medically, is a real thing. Before you panic and repeatedly check your tongue in the mirror, know that it’s harmless and reversible. But why does it happen and how is it cured? We spoke to Dr. Hamad — and looked at countless images of discolored tongues — to find out.