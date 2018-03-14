A 20-Year-Old Gouged Out Her Own Eyes While In A Drug-Induced Psychosis

In the as-told-to article, Muthart describes how she went from a straight A student at her high school in Anderson, South Carolina, to a dropout who regularly used alcohol and marijuana.

After losing her job and boyfriend, Muthart (who says she was later diagnosed with bipolar disorder after the incident), began taking ecstasy and smoking methamphetamine to cope. Muthart described herself as a "religious Christian" and she would read the Bible while high. "I convinced myself that meth would bring me even closer to God," she told Cosmopolitan. Despite multiple attempts to stop using, Muthart became addicted to snorting and injecting meth.

Concerned about her daughter's mental health and drug use, Muthart's mother encouraged her to enter rehab or a psychiatric treatment facility. Her mother recorded a conversation during which her daughter said she didn't "want to be in this world." Her mom hoped to use the recording to obtain a court order to commit Muthart to a facility. The next day, Muthart bought more drugs and that night she used more than she had ever used before.