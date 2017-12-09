"When you are sick, your body is revving up its metabolism in a way to fight off the illness, and it's actually using more water than it would if you weren’t sick," Tosh says. So it's very important to stay hydrated, especially if you've had a fever or been sweating and losing fluids.

How much do you need to drink to stay hydrated? "There isn't necessarily a hard number and it depends on the individual, but many people underestimate how much fluid you need," says Tosh. So you should drink until you're hydrated and probably then some, but you don’t have to overdo it. One way you can tell if you're hydrated is by looking at the color of your urine, Tosh says. "If it's darker than yellow, you probably aren't getting enough fluids in — the lighter, the better."

You can obviously stay hydrated by drinking water, but other fluids like clear soups, tea, and sports drinks are okay too. "The sports drinks can actually replenish some electrolytes and provide calories, which helps," Tosh says.