This Is What You Should Actually Do If You Feel Yourself Getting Sick
Winter is coming, and so is the common cold. Here's what to do when you start feeling like you’re getting sick.
We've all felt that impending sense of doom when we realize a cold is coming.
So what's actually the best thing to do when you already feel yourself getting sick with a cold?
1. The most important steps are to get plenty of rest and drink fluids. Here's why.
2. You need to get enough sleep and rest so your body can recover from a cold.
3. So that means you probably shouldn't do strenuous exercise either.
4. You should also drink fluids because your body needs more of them when you're sick.
5. A healthy diet is important, but you should also stick to foods that are easy on your stomach.
6. Cold medicine can help you feel better — but it shouldn't replace rest and fluids.
7. Vitamin C or other supplements won't magically cure you, but they probably won't hurt either.
8. Know the difference between a cold and the flu — and if you have the flu, you should really stay home or see a doctor.
9. Finally, remember that the healthier you are before you get sick, the better you'll be able to fight it off.
Caroline Kee is a health reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
