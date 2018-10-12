The Percentage Of Toddlers Who Haven't Received Any Vaccines Is Growing In The US

Although overall vaccination coverage among children in the US remained relatively stable in 2017, a growing percentage of toddlers have received no vaccines at all, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to immunization guidelines, children should get vaccinated against 14 potentially serious diseases before their second birthday — but a number of very young children in the US have not been vaccinated against any of these diseases, according to the report, which looked at children aged 19-35 months.

The proportion of children who hadn't been vaccinated at all by age two was small compared to the millions of children who were vaccinated, but that proportion is gradually increasing. It rose from 0.9% for children born in 2011 to 1.3% for children born in 2015, according to the report.

Some context: in 2001, only 0.3% children aged 19–35 months were completely unvaccinated.

It's a concern because young children are more vulnerable, and often have a higher risk of complications or death from vaccine-preventable diseases — such as measles, whooping cough, or meningitis.