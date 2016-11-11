There Is A Stress Poop Epidemic In America Right Now

Gpointstudio / Getty Images

Since you're losing a lot of water in your poops, your body can easily become dehydrated. So it's good to drink a ton of water to replace those fluids and maintain your electrolyte and potassium levels with juices like Pedialyte. You might also want to stick to a bland diet that's easy on your stomach.

If you're still having issues, or if your diarrhea lasts for more than two days, there's blood in your stool, or you're experiencing severe pain or dehydration, you should go see a doctor to see if it's a sign of something more serious.

... And maybe take a break from election news if it's sending you to the toilet every single time.