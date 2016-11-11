BuzzFeed News

There Is A Stress Poop Epidemic In America Right Now

Grab your toilet paper because this election stress is causing a literal shitshow.

By Caroline Kee

Posted on November 11, 2016, at 2:01 p.m. ET

The election is finally over, but it seems to have had a memorable effect on some digestive systems.

Take for instance, these stunning tweets about how the stress of it all took a serious toll on our bowels.

1. First, there were the Night Before The Election Anxiety Poops:

2.

3.

4. And then there were a lot of Election Day Poop Problems:

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

.... ok wait what is the fun kind?
.... ok wait what is the fun kind?

15.

*swoons* but really can Dr. Darrel Gray please actually be my doctor?
*swoons* but really can Dr. Darrel Gray please actually be my doctor?

16. And finally, there were the Morning-After Upset Bowels:

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

We send our sympathy to your bowels.

The link between anxiety and diarrhea is a real one, particularly for people with digestive issues like irritable bowel syndrome or inflammatory bowel disease. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
The link between anxiety and diarrhea is a real one, particularly for people with digestive issues like irritable bowel syndrome or inflammatory bowel disease.

And seriously, if you do have diarrhea you should try to drink a lot of water and get some electrolytes.

Since you&#x27;re losing a lot of water in your poops, your body can easily become dehydrated. So it&#x27;s good to drink a ton of water to replace those fluids and maintain your electrolyte and potassium levels with juices like Pedialyte. You might also want to stick to a bland diet that&#x27;s easy on your stomach. If you&#x27;re still having issues, or if your diarrhea lasts for more than two days, there&#x27;s blood in your stool, or you&#x27;re experiencing severe pain or dehydration, you should go see a doctor to see if it&#x27;s a sign of something more serious. ... And maybe take a break from election news if it&#x27;s sending you to the toilet every single time. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Since you're losing a lot of water in your poops, your body can easily become dehydrated. So it's good to drink a ton of water to replace those fluids and maintain your electrolyte and potassium levels with juices like Pedialyte. You might also want to stick to a bland diet that's easy on your stomach.

If you're still having issues, or if your diarrhea lasts for more than two days, there's blood in your stool, or you're experiencing severe pain or dehydration, you should go see a doctor to see if it's a sign of something more serious.

... And maybe take a break from election news if it's sending you to the toilet every single time.

