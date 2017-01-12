Woman Charged With Murder For Attempted Coat Hanger Abortion Is Released From Jail Under Plea Deal

Yocca pleaded guilty on January 9 to one class-E felony count of attempted procurement of a miscarriage — which means, "the administration of any substance with the intention to procure the miscarriage of a woman or the use or employment of any instrument or other means with such intent."

The plea deal also included the dismissal of two other charges brought against Yocca during her year in jail: aggravated assault with a weapon and attempted criminal abortion, The Washington Post reports.

Yocca was officially released from jail on Monday evening, a public information officer at the Rutherford County Sherriff's Office told BuzzFeed Health.