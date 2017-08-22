BuzzFeed News

Here’s How To Tell If You Damaged Your Eyes From Staring At The Sun

health

Read this if you're worried you broke your eyeballs.

By Caroline Kee

Posted on August 21, 2017, at 9:32 p.m. ET

So you decided to ignore all the warnings leading up to the 2017 solar eclipse, and stared directly at the sun without wearing protective eyewear.

And right now, you might be feeling a little anxious, wondering if you actually hurt your eyes or you'll wake up blind tomorrow.

So if you think you stared at the sun for a bit too long, here's what you need to know about signs of potential eye damage.

First, staring directly at the sun can damage a part of the retina — which is responsible for the center of your vision — causing a condition called solar retinopathy.

The main signs of retinal damage to look out for are visual disturbances, such as blurriness or decreased vision in the center, color distortion, afterimages, blindspots, and vision loss.

But if you have a headache after watching the eclipse without any vision disturbances, you're probably fine.

The signs of retinal damage can take hours or even days to appear, so it's hard to tell if you've been injured right away.

Often, the damage is permanent. But sometimes it can improve over time.

The only way to know if you've damaged your retina is to get examined by an eye doctor. So if you experience any of these symptoms, go get checked out.

And now you know to be EXTRA prepared for the 2024 solar eclipse, right?

