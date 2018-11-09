"Turkey" and "salmonella" are two words you probably don't want to hear in the same sentence, especially with Thanksgiving only two weeks away. Unfortunately, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning consumers about a deadly outbreak of the food-borne germ linked to raw turkey.

The outbreak of multi drug-resistant salmonella has sickened an additional 74 people since July, bringing the total number of cases to 164, with 63 people hospitalized, according to an announcement from the CDC. The outbreak now spans across 35 states in the US, and one death has been reported in California.

Laboratory evidence indicates that various raw turkey products (including ground turkey, turkey patties, and turkey pieces) are contaminated with Salmonella Reading, a type of bacteria that can infect the gastrointestinal tract. The strain causing the outbreak has also been identified in raw-turkey pet food and live turkeys.

People who have gotten sick have reported eating various types of turkey products sold under different brands, and purchased from multiple locations — so no single source or supplier has been identified, according to the CDC. "The outbreak strain of Salmonella Reading is present in live turkeys and in many types of raw turkey products, indicating it might be widespread in the turkey industry," the CDC said.