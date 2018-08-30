An Outbreak Of Salmonella Linked To Kosher Chicken Has Killed One, Sickened 17

The outbreak has affected people in four states. It’s linked to raw chicken from Empire Kosher Poultry brand.

Magone / Getty Images

The US is in the midst of yet another multistate salmonella outbreak — this time linked to kosher chicken. The contaminated poultry has sickened 17 people in four states — Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, and Virginia — leading to eight hospitalizations and at least one death in New York, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The first reports of illnesses linked to this outbreak began Sept. 25, 2017, but the CDC didn’t investigate until June 2018, after the New York State Department of Health identified several sick people who had eaten kosher chicken. Salmonella infection can cause diarrhea, cramping, and fevers. Several people who got sick reported eating Empire Kosher brand. “The outbreak strain was also identified in samples of raw chicken collected from two facilities, including one facility that processes Empire Kosher brand chicken,” the CDC wrote.

Scimat / Getty Images

Empire Kosher Poultry is headquartered in Mifflintown, Pennsylvania. According to the company's website, they are the largest producer of kosher poultry in the US. Kosher food meets the requirements of Jewish dietary law. “We are shocked and saddened to have just learned there may have been a death potentially related to a Salmonella outbreak and we extend our sympathies to anyone affected,” Empire Kosher wrote on Twitter. The investigation is ongoing. At the moment, the CDC is not advising that people avoid eating kosher chicken or Empire Kosher brand chicken. There has been no recall issued, but the US Department of Agriculture issued a public health alert regarding raw chicken products sold from Empire Kosher Poultry from September 2017 to June 2018.

Matthew Ashmore / Getty Images