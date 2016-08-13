This Race Was So Close That A Photo Was Used To Decide The Winner

Matthias Hangst / Getty Images

Sculling is a rowing technique where the athlete propels the boat forward using two oars, on either side of the boat — as opposed to sweeping, where each rower has one oar on either side of the boat.

The single scull event has only one rower in each boat, so one athlete represents each country. The nations competing for gold in the men's sculling final included Poland, Cuba, Belarus, New Zealand, Croatia, Mexico, Czech Republic, and Belgium.