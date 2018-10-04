6.5 Million Pounds Of Ground Beef Have Been Recalled After Salmonella Outbreak Sickens Dozens

United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service

(FSIS) has got major beef with a certain Arizona-based meat company.

FSIS announced a major recall on Thursday following an outbreak of salmonella that has sickened 57 people in 16 states so far.

The FSIS was first notified of an investigation of salmonella Newport illnesses in September, which they eventually traced back to store-bought raw ground beef supplied by JBS Tolleson in Tolleson, Arizona. JBS USA is a subsidiary of a Brazilian company, JBS S.A., the world's largest processor of fresh beef and pork.

The company is now recalling some 6,500,966 pounds of raw beef products from retail locations around the country. We don't know exactly what they plan on doing with all that beef, and we don't want to know.

The recalled beef products, which include ground chuck and sirloin trimmings, were packaged on various dates from July 26 to Sept. 7 and are sold under the following brand names: Cedar River Farms, Gourmet Burger, JBS Generic, Grass Run Farms Natural Beef, Showcase, and Showcase/Walmart.

The FSIS is concerned about people who may have the recalled beef products in their freezers. "Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," FSIS wrote in a news release.