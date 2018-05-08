This Viral Photo Of Ticks On A Poppy Seed Muffin Is Freaking Everyone Out
You will never look at poppy seed muffins the same way again.
Last week, the CDC tweeted a photo of what appears to be a regular poppy seed muffin — but it's not, because some of those poppy seeds are actually ticks... yes, TICKS.
Here are the five ticks just in case you couldn't spot them in the photo. They're the poppy seeds with legs.
The CDC might've been trying to show that ticks are small and easy to miss, but their use of a muffin to illustrate this point just ended up grossing everyone out.
Seriously, people are not happy about the tick muffin. Here are some of the replies to the CDC's original tweet:
ADVERTISEMENT
Several days later, the CDC followed up with an apology tweet: "Sorry we ticked some of you off!"
Still, it doesn't change the fact that poppy seed muffins, breads, bagels, and buns are ruined forever.
-
Caroline Kee is a health reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Caroline Kee at caroline.kee@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.