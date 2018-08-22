This Woman Is One Of The Last People In The US Who Uses An Iron Lung To Survive

Mona Randolph has used the 700-pound machine on and off since she was diagnosed with polio in 1956.

There are only a few people left in the US still using the iron lung machine; 82-year-old Mona Randolph of Kansas City, Missouri, is one of them.

Randolph was 20 years old when she contracted polio, an infectious disease caused by a virus that attacks the spinal cord, which can cause paralysis and death. The polio vaccine had been approved the year before, in 1955, but Randolph didn’t get it in time because adults were considered lower risk than children.

Her polio symptoms started with a bad headache, fever, and a sensitivity to sound and light. “I couldn’t stand to hear people talking in the kitchen. They’d whisper and it would hurt my ears. I couldn’t stand any light,” Randolph told the Kansas City Star, which first reported the story.

Several days after getting sick, Randolph had trouble breathing and was taken to a hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. Doctors immediately put her on an iron lung, a mechanical respirator that uses negative air pressure to push air in and out of the lungs in patients who can’t breathe on their own. Iron lungs were commonplace at the time, but very few people rely on them today.

How many machines are still being used in the US? “No one knows for sure, but I would guess somewhere between three and five,” Brian Tiburzi, executive director of Post-Polio Health International, told BuzzFeed News.

Randolph survived polio, but her left arm was paralyzed and she depended on family and friends for help. According to the Star, she received rehabilitation at a clinic in Warm Springs, Georgia, where president Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who also had polio, was treated.

Although she eventually went off the iron lung, Randolph developed post-polio syndrome in the 1980s — a weakening of the muscles that can happen years after recovering from polio. It took such a concentrated effort to breathe, like lifting weights, that Randolph started using the iron lung again.