Perdue Recalls 68,000 Pounds Of Gluten-Free Chicken Nuggets After People Found Wood In Them

It's only the third week of 2019, and the stomach-turning food recalls are already in full swing. While 2018 was, without a doubt, ~the year~ for gross food recalls — romaine, beef, eggs, and many more foods were tainted with diarrhea-causing germs — it seems like 2019 is on track to be a strong contender.

Perdue Foods is recalling approximately 68,244 ponds of gluten-free chicken nuggets that "may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically wood," the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Thursday. The recall comes on the heels of three complaints made to the FSIS by consumers who found bits of wood in the gluten-free nuggets.

I'm not entirely sure what's inside most chicken nuggets, but I do know that wood is definitely not supposed to be in there, even if it is gluten free and organic.

The product in question is Perdue SimplySmart Organics Breaded Chicken Nuggets, Gluten Free, which you'd find in the frozen food aisle. The ready-to-eat nuggets come in 22-ounce bags, and the recalled ones would have a best-by date of "10/25/19" and the UPC Bar Code “72745-80656” on the label, as well as the establishment number “P-33944” inside the USDA mark of inspection, according to FSIS.