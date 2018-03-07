A 26-Year-Old Lost His Foot After An Infection With Flesh-Eating Bacteria

Raul Reyes woke up with a swollen foot. Four days later, it was amputated to save his life. Here's what you need to know. (Warning: This post contains graphic photos.)

Raul Reyes, a 26-year-old day care teacher in Houston, Texas, is recovering after having his foot amputated due to an infection with flesh-eating bacteria.

When Raul Reyes woke up with a swollen foot one day in February, he and his wife, Joseline Reyes, weren't that concerned. "We thought it was weird, but I said I'd be fine and went to work," Reyes told BuzzFeed News.

Reyes continued to go to his job as a day care teacher, although his foot remained swollen and he developed a blister. It also became increasingly painful to walk, to the point where he started using crutches because he couldn't put pressure on his foot. Still, Reyes assumed it was a run-of-the-mill foot injury that would heal on its own; he never guessed it could be potentially life-threatening.

"We just treated it as a swollen foot and used remedies like hot water soaks, Epsom salts, and apple cider vinegar," Reyes said.