Drugs, Alcohol, And Suicide Are Driving A Decline In Life Span In The US, CDC Says

Life expectancy in the US has dropped for the second year in a row and death rates from 5 of the 12 leading causes of death have gone up, according to new data.

More Americans are dying from drug overdoses, chronic liver disease, suicide, Alzheimer's, and septicemia (serious blood infections) than they have in the past.

These bleak statistics come from the latest annual health of the nation report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which looks at trends in health statistics, including where, when, and how people are getting sick and dying. It also measures life expectancy, which can be used as an indicator of a country's overall health.

From 2006 to 2016, the life expectancy at birth for the total US population increased overall, from 77.8 years to 78.6 years. However, there was still a decline at the end of that period, which was a reversal of long-standing trends. From 2014 to 2015, life expectancy decreased by 0.2 years, which was the first decline since 1993. The next year it dropped again, another 0.1 years, from 2015 to 2016, according to the report.

Throughout the 20th century, life expectancies climbed dramatically in the US, due to better treatment and prevention of illnesses, including the use of childhood vaccines and medications like antibiotics. For example, the US life expectancy at birth was 49 years in 1900, but had risen to the mid-seventies by the end of the century.

It has been on the rise in most high-income countries for a long time. However, the report also showed more recent drops in life expectancy at birth in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France.