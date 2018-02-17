Lena Dunham Got A Hysterectomy For Endometriosis. Here's Why That's Unusual.

Dunham, best known for her HBO series Girls, wrote that she chose to have her uterus removed after a decade-long battle with endometriosis. According to the essay, Dunham chose to have the procedure as a last-ditch effort to ease pain that continued, unabated, through many different treatment regimens.

"I go to pelvic-floor therapy, massage therapy, pain therapy, color therapy, acupuncture, yoga, and a brief yet horrifying foray into vaginal massage from a stranger. I am determined to outmaneuver whatever is eating me from the inside. But I can only run so well with cement blocks strapped to my feet. Finally I ask my doctor if my uterus needs to come out. She says, 'let's wait and see,'" Dunham wrote. Two days after this conversation, Dunham wrote that she checked herself into the hospital, determined to leave without a uterus.

Hysterectomies are not a common treatment for endometriosis. Dunham wrote that it took six days in the hospital, a 1,000-word letter as proof of consent, three therapy sessions, and an unsuccessful dilation and curettage procedure until she finally convinced her doctors to perform a hysterectomy. So what exactly is the standard of care for this painful condition? We spoke to an expert to find out.