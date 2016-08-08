BuzzFeed News

This US Olympian Just Made History By Fencing In Hijab

Ibtihaj Muhammad is the first American athlete to wear the traditional Muslim hijab during the Olympics.

By Caroline Kee

Posted on August 8, 2016, at 1:38 p.m. ET

Meet Ibtihaj Muhammad, a 30-year-old internationally-ranked sabre fencer from Maplewood, New Jersey.

Muhammad is ranked eighth in the world, and she was a three-time NCAA All-American at Duke University.
Muhammad is fencing at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, which makes her the first American athlete in history to compete in hijab.

Muhammad made headlines earlier this year when she became the first American athlete to qualify for the games in any sport while competing in hijab, a traditional headscarf worn by some Muslim women.

Not only does Muhammad add significant diversity to Team USA, she also helps to represent the Muslim community all over the United States. Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people of 2016.

Not to mention, she looks fierce while doing it.

When she isn&#x27;t climbing to the top of her ranks in the fencing world, Muhammad runs a clothing line with her siblings which sells fashionable, modest clothing for women.
On Monday, Muhammad won her first individual sabre bout at the games.

Muhammad celebrated a 15-13 victory over Olena Kravatska of Ukraine, but later lost 15-12 to Cécilia Berder of France.

But Muhammad will be back on Aug. 13 to compete in the women's team sabre event.

So, she's definitely one to watch out for.

Keep slaying, Ibtihaj!

