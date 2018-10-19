He Was A Healthy 38-Year-Old. The Flu Almost Killed Him.

Charlie Hinderliter spent months in the ICU after getting influenza last winter and nearly died. Now, he wants everyone to get their flu shot.

Charlie Hinderliter, now 39 and living in St. Louis, is recovering and reminding others to get vaccinated after the flu almost killed him earlier this year. Charlie Hinderliter Today, Hinderliter is healthy and enjoying life. You wouldn't be able to tell that the 39-year-old, who works as director of government affairs at the St. Louis Realtor Association, spent months in the hospital after suffering complications from the flu this year. Hinderliter's wife, Lindsey Vehlewald, shared her husband's story on Friday in a now-viral Twitter thread. This year, Hinderliter is getting his flu shot for the first time — and encouraging others to get vaccinated as well. The couple skipped their flu shots last fall — not because either of them oppose vaccines, they said, but because they simply didn't think they needed to get vaccinated. They were both young and healthy. "I thought the flu was most dangerous for the elderly and young and didn’t think the flu shot was something important for someone my age who is otherwise healthy ... and it turns out I was wrong," Hinderliter told BuzzFeed News.

2/Yesterday, I got a flu vaccine for the first time ever. (#GetAFluShot) Before this year, I’d never even considered it. But, as some of you know (and the rest of you are about to learn) this year changed a lot of things for me.

When Hinderliter got the flu in January, he assumed he would recover — but just two weeks later, he was in a coma. A few days after Hinderliter and his wife got sick, they went to the doctor and both tested positive for influenza A (H3N2). This was the predominant circulating strain during the 2017–2018 flu season, and it's known for being particularly nasty. Last season's flu shot wasn't as effective at protecting against H3N2 (about 25% effectiveness compared to up to 65% for other strains included in the vaccine). "I got sick a few days before Lindsey, so she got Tamiflu but I did not because my symptoms had started more than 48 hours before," Hinderliter told Buzzfeed news. Tamiflu is an antiviral medication that can help lessen the severity of flu symptoms and shorten the course of illness, but it's most effective when taken within 48 hours after the onset of symptoms. A few days later, Hinderliter went back to the doctor and was sent to an emergency room, where he had blood work done and was allowed to go home. By the next day, his condition had worsened, and he was delirious with a high fever, Vehlewald said. She took him to the ER at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis; within 15 minutes, doctors had put her husband in a medically induced coma. "I don't remember anything from that day [January 27] to February 8," he said.

The flu had led to pneumonia and sepsis, a life-threatening complication of an infection, and his organs were failing. He spent 58 days in the intensive care unit (ICU). Jonathan Hinderliter

When Hinderliter woke up, he said he was told that the sepsis had turned into septic shock and he had total organ failure. "My kidneys had shut down — I was intubated and put on a ventilator," he said. "Then I was scheduled for surgery to put me on ECMO, a life-support system to take control for my heart." When he was in the coma, his father and brother traveled from out of state to say their goodbyes and doctors spoke to Vehlewald about funeral arrangements. "I was literally at death's door," he said. Fortunately, Hinderliter turned a corner about a week later, he said. His heart was strong enough to beat on its own and his vitals were improving, so he was taken out of the coma. However, he had a long road to recovery. Hinderliter spent 58 days in the ICU and lost 40 pounds. The muscular atrophy he developed as a result of the coma left him too weak to speak, stand, or swallow (he ate through a feeding tube that went into his stomach). After the ICU, he spent another 21 days recovering in a nursing facility. "I was actually in the same nursing home as my grandmother, which was not something I anticipated [...] but I did have the coolest walker in the home," he said, laughing.

Despite some hearing loss in one ear and scars from surgeries, he is expected to make a full recovery. In mid-April, about three months after he got sick with the flu, Hinderliter was able to leave the nursing facility. "I got home two days before my 39th birthday," he said. After that, he had in-home nursing visits and physical therapy until he was well enough to function on his own. Hindeliter has a new set of scars from his stay in the hospital, he said, and he's suffered permanent hearing loss due to some of the drugs that saved his life. "Given the tradeoff, I'll take what I got." It's going to take about six more months until he gets his strength and endurance back to a normal level, but he is expected to make a full recovery. "Life feels much more normal, and that’s amazing," he said. "You’d never guess a few months ago he almost died," Vehlewald said. "Honestly, for a few months after, having him home felt like a too-good-to-be-true trap [...] the first time he got a tiny cold after all of this, I kind of went into a tailspin. But he recovered easily."

Hinderliter said he's sharing his story to spread awareness about the dangers of the flu and to encourage others to get vaccinated. Courtesy of Charlie Hinderliter