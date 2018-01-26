This Flu Season Is Bad, With Doctor Visits And Deaths On The Rise
The 2017–18 flu season has been especially severe and deadly, and it's not over yet.
The flu is raging across the US, with widespread activity in 49 states, and influenza-associated deaths are on the rise.
Doctor visits for influenzalike illnesses are at the highest level since the 2009 H1N1 pandemic.
Baby boomers, or adults aged 50 to 64, are being hit unusually hard.
However, the season has not reached its peak yet and is nowhere near over.
The best way to protect yourself is to get a flu shot if you haven't already. It's not too late.
If you think you have the flu, stay home. And go to the doctor if you are considered high risk.
