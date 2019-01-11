So far, an estimated 6 to 7 million people have gotten sick with the flu during the 2018–19 season, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The holiday season may be over, but flu season is still going strong. According to the latest report from the CDC, millions of people across the country have already felt the effects of the unpleasant and potentially dangerous respiratory illness.

As of Jan. 5, an estimated 6.2 to 7.3 million people have gotten sick with the flu, 2.9 to 3.5 million people have seen a doctor because of the flu, and 69,300 to 83,500 people have been hospitalized. The CDC gets these estimates by using a mathematical model based on rates of influenza-associated hospitalizations collected through a surveillance network covering about 27 million Americans. This model is used to estimate the burden of flu season each year.

The flu is a highly contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat, and lungs. It can range from mild to severe and lead to complications, such as bacterial pneumonia, or worsen chronic conditions, like diabetes and congestive heart failure. Anyone can get the flu, but certain people are at higher risk of complications and death, including the elderly, infants, and those who are immunocompromised or have underlying health problems.

In the US, flu season typically lasts from October to March, with flu activity peaking between December and February. Last year’s flu season was particularly severe, one of the deadliest in the last 40 years. The 2017–18 flu season started and peaked early, and flu activity remained high across the US for a number of months. An estimated 80,000 people died, including 180 children, BuzzFeed News previously reported.