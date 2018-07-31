Vaginal Rejuvenation Devices Are Not Safe And Could Cause Burns And Scars, FDA Says

Manufacturers are marketing treatments to women as a way to reshape the vagina, relieve vaginal dryness, and treat incontinence.

The Food and Drug Administration is cracking down on manufacturers who market laser and energy-based devices to women for vaginal rejuvenation, which can include destroying and reshaping vaginal tissue to treat sexual problems, vaginal dryness, and incontinence.

The treatments, which are performed by a doctor, are also marketed to breast cancer patients as a way to treat vaginal symptoms caused by chemotherapy-related early menopause. In fact, the FDA has received reports that some women are instead left with chronic pain, vaginal burns, scars, and pain during sex.

"The deceptive marketing of a dangerous procedure with no proven benefit, including to women who’ve been treated for cancer, is egregious," said FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb in a statement released on Monday.

"These products have serious risks and don’t have adequate evidence to support their use for these purposes. We are deeply concerned women are being harmed," Gottlieb wrote.

These devices have been approved by the FDA for other purposes such as the destruction of abnormal or cancerous tissue and the removal of genital warts. However, they have not been evaluated for vaginal rejuvenation procedures, and there is not enough evidence to show they are safe or effective for these purposes.