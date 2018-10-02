The FDA Made A Surprise Visit To Juul Labs, Seizing “Over A Thousand Pages Of Documents”

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seized “over a thousand pages of documents” from Juul Labs during an unannounced visit to the e-cigarette maker’s headquarters in San Francisco last Friday, the agency said.

Officials sought more information about Juul’s sales and marketing practices — particularly to young people — following a request in April. The FDA asked the company for documents and research to better understand the device’s popularity and appeal among kids.

The Juul is a trendy USB-shaped vaporizer that provides a potent dose of nicotine to users. It’s supposed to be an alternative to tobacco cigarettes for adult smokers, but with a discrete design and flavors like crème brûlée, it has become wildly popular among teens — sparking concern among parents, schools, and public health officials.

Besides the highly addictive nicotine, the health effects of the Juul are not completely known, although more research is being conducted.

The surprise inspection is just one of many actions that the FDA is taking to stop children and teens from using e-cigarettes.

Just last month, Commissioner Scott Gottlieb declared youth vaping an “epidemic” in the US and announced an unprecedented crackdown on Juul and four other e-cigarette manufacturers. The agency threatened to ban flavored products if the companies couldn’t prove they could curb use among minors.

“We are committed to taking all necessary actions, such as inspections and advancing new policies, to prevent a new generation of kids from becoming addicted to tobacco products,” the agency said of the inspection, in a statement sent to BuzzFeed News.