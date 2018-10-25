FDA Approves The First New Drug To Treat Flu In Twenty Years

Flu season is already underway. Deaths have been reported in multiple states and health officials are urging people to get vaccinated as soon as possible. But there is some good news. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced yesterday that there's a new flu drug to relieve symptoms.

Xofluza (that's the brand; the generic name for the drug is baloxavir marboxil), made by Genetech, has been approved to treat acute, uncomplicated influenza in patients 12 years of age and older, according to a press release.

Unlike other antivirals such as Tamiflu or Relenza — which are taken twice daily for five days — Xofluza is a single-dose pill. It's meant to be taken within 48 hours after the onset of symptoms, such as a fever, chills, or runny nose. It can reduce the severity and duration of illness, which is great because the flu can be super miserable.

The wholesale cost of the pill is $150, which is in line with other leading antivirals, and the company offers coupons that lower the price to $30 for patients with commercial insurance, a Genetech spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.

Xofluza is the first new antiviral drug with a different mechanism of action to be approved by the FDA in nearly 20 years, the agency reported.

"With thousands of people getting the flu every year [...] having safe and effective treatment alternatives is critical. This novel drug provides an important, additional treatment option,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said in the release.

The flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses, and it can cause mild to severe symptoms. In serious cases, the flu can lead to hospitalizations or death. So how do antivirals work and what's the deal with Xofluza?