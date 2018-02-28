Why Doctors Are Now Recommending Depression Screenings For All Teens
One in five teens experiences depression at some point, but many go undiagnosed.
All teens ages 12 years or older should be screened for depression each year, according to new guidelines issued by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) this week.
It's not always obvious when an adolescent is experiencing depression, and providers may miss certain symptoms if they are not actively looking.
As many as 2 in 3 teens with depression are not identified by primary care providers, and only 50% of adolescents with depression are diagnosed before they reach adulthood.
Depression among teens is a growing problem in the US.
"Parents: If you’re ever concerned about a child’s mood, do not wait — bring them to the doctor to get checked out and monitored," Bauer says.
If you or someone you know is struggling with depression, there are ways to seek help safely and confidentially.
