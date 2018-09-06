A Nurse Found Out Her 28-Year-Old Physician Colleague Was The Preemie She Cared For Three Decades Ago

A young doctor unexpectedly reunited with the nurse who cared for him as a preemie some 30 years ago when he started working at a new job at a California hospital. The heartwarming reunion was originally shared on the hospital’s Facebook page, where it went viral because, well, it will probably make your day.

Brandon Seminatore is currently a second-year pediatric resident completing a child neurology residency at Stanford University. He ended up doing a rotation at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital, the same hospital where he was born decades earlier at 29 weeks of gestation (a full-term pregnancy is about 40 weeks). He spent over a month in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at the hospital.

“Growing up, I heard stories of what it was like and understood the concern my parents had for my health. For instance, there were times I would stop breathing and even turn blue,” Seminatore said in a statement sent to BuzzFeed News. In the NICU, he was kept in an incubator and required a ventilator to help him breathe.

By his side, and caring for him until he was healthy enough to go home, was a young nurse named Vilma Wong. Wong came to the US at age 16 from Nicaragua, and, since getting her nursing degree, she has been working as a registered nurse in the NICU at Lucile Packard Hospital for 32 years, according to a statement from Wong, sent to BuzzFeed News.

After nearly three decades and caring for countless babies, Wong was still able to remember one preemie when a chance encounter brought them together — but this time, he was taller than she was and wearing a pair of blue scrubs.