The cluster of cases was seen in patients being treated at a specialty clinic in Virginia, according to a report released this week by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is a chronic, progressive lung disease where the tissue of the lungs becomes thick and scarred over time, which makes it more difficult for the lungs to move oxygen into the bloodstream to supply the brain and other organs. The prognosis is poor, and the cause is unknown. The main symptoms are a slowly progressive shortness of breath, dry cough, weight loss, and fatigue.

The cases first came to light in April 2016 when a concerned Virginia dentist who had been recently diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis contacted the CDC to report that there were additional dentists in Virginia who also had the condition and had been treated at the same clinic.

The CDC reviewed 894 people treated for the lung condition at the clinic and found that eight worked as dentists and one as a dental technician — a 23-fold higher rate than would be expected based on the number of dentists in the US. The patients, all men, were ages 49 to 81 and practiced in Georgia, Maryland, and Virginia. They were treated between 2000 and 2015, and seven of them died.