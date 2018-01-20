13 Easy Cleanses You Should Definitely Try In 2018
No juice press or detox tea required. Just cleaning products and motivation.
1. Sanitize your smartphone.
2. Clean your dirty earbuds or in-ear headphones.
3. Wash out your reusable water bottle.
4. Clean your computer keyboard.
5. Wash the pillows you sleep on.
6. Clean out the bottom of your toothbrush cup.
7. Soak your shower head in vinegar.
8. Replace your moldy shower curtain liner.
9. Replace your loofah.
10. Toss your dirty old kitchen sponge
11. Soak your dish brushes in cleaning solution.
12. Sanitize the bottom of your drying rack.
13. Scrub and sanitize the bottom of your kitchen sink.
