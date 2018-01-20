BuzzFeed News

13 Easy Cleanses You Should Definitely Try In 2018

No juice press or detox tea required. Just cleaning products and motivation.

By Caroline Kee

Posted on January 20, 2018, at 2:01 p.m. ET

No, we aren&#x27;t talking about juice cleanses. We&#x27;re talking about literally cleansing some of the germiest places and items in your life. Germs include bacteria, viruses, and fungi, and they’re everywhere. We have germs on our skin and inside our bodies, and most of them are harmless. Actually, we need some germs, like the “good bacteria” on our skin and in our gut, to stay healthy. So we aren&#x27;t trying to make you a germaphobe. But you should limit exposure to pathogens, or germs that can cause disease (think: E. coli, Staphylococcus aureus, salmonella, norovirus).You can generally avoid them by maintaining proper hygiene, such as washing your hands. However, pathogens can also accumulate on surfaces or items you use every day that are way less obvious than, say, your toilet seat. Actually, there’s a good chance you’ve never ever cleaned some of the things on this list. And if you&#x27;re not cleaning things the right way or enough, pathogens could get to levels that can make you sick. But regardless, it’s still a good idea to deep-clean these items every now and then. So let’s get to it!
1. Sanitize your smartphone.

Your phone goes everywhere with you, right? Even the bathroom? It's like an extension of your hands — but the problem is, it doesn't get washed. Surfaces in the bathroom, especially public ones, are often covered in traces of fecal matter that could contain pathogens like salmonella or noroviruses. Cold and flu viruses can also linger on faucets and door knobs. So when you use your phone in the bathroom, it really becomes a mobile germ carrier.

Studies at the University of Arizona suggest that 9 out of 10 phones have a potential disease-causing microbe, and 16% test positive for fecal matter. We also tested BuzzFeeders' smartphones for germs and found things like E. coli and methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, or MRSA. Whether or not the germs on your phone make you sick depends on the type of germ, your immune system, and your phone habits — but the risk is there, especially during cold and flu season (which is right now, btw). Not to mention, your dirty phone touches your face.

You can sanitize your phone by wiping the entire thing down with a microfiber cloth lightly dampened with a diluted alcohol solution, per the instructions in this phone-cleaning guide. Don’t use antibacterial wipes, which can damage the screen. You can sanitize once a week right after you've placed your phone in a particularly dirty place.

2. Clean your dirty earbuds or in-ear headphones.

3. Wash out your reusable water bottle.

Do you have a reusable bottle sitting on your desk or bedside table that you just keep filling up with water over and over again without washing it? It's probably pretty nasty in there. Bacteria can accumulate in the bottle — especially on the mouth where your lips touch it — and form a slimy biofilm. Sharing it makes things even worse. And don't even get us started on the water bottles with the mouthpiece valve thing — just peek inside there if you've never cleaned it and you might see mold everywhere.

Ideally, you should wash your water bottle every few days, but if you can remember to do it once a week, that's a good start. You can clean it with hot water and dish soap, and use a brush with a long handle to get inside there.

There's also a special bottle-cleaning brush with attachments to scrub all those hard-to-reach places.

4. Clean your computer keyboard.

5. Wash the pillows you sleep on.

6. Clean out the bottom of your toothbrush cup.

7. Soak your shower head in vinegar.

8. Replace your moldy shower curtain liner.

9. Replace your loofah.

10. Toss your dirty old kitchen sponge

11. Soak your dish brushes in cleaning solution.

12. Sanitize the bottom of your drying rack.

13. Scrub and sanitize the bottom of your kitchen sink.

