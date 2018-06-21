A 32-year-old woman in Russia had a live worm removed from her face after going to the doctor about a lump that had migrated from her eye area to her lip.

Imagine waking up with a lump on your face. Now imagine that the lump starts moving to another part of your face and you go to the doctor and find out that it's actually a live worm with absolutely zero chill, crawling around under your skin. Sounds like a complete nightmare, right?

This actually happened to a woman in Russia, according to a case study published this week in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). At first, the lump appeared below her left eye. After five days, the lump moved to the eyelid; ten days after that, it moved to her upper lip and caused visible swelling. She captured the migrating face lump in a series of horrific selfies.

Other than some localized itching and burning, she had no symptoms. After two weeks, she went to an ophthalmologist to get things checked out. There, she received some less-than-ideal news: The lump on her face was definitely moving, and it had to be surgically removed. Take a deep breath because it gets worse.

During the surgery, the doctor held the nodule in place with a pair of forceps, opened up her skin, and pulled out a long, white worm from the woman's face. The case study did not discuss the size of the worm (pictured above, bottom right), but it looks bad enough. Testing revealed that it was Dirofilaria repens — a parasitic infection. Fortunately, they got the whole worm out and she made a full recovery.

So what on earth is this skin invader, and how does it get into the body?